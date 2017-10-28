Martellus Bennett “pretty sure” he’ll retire after the season

Getty Images

A year after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots, Packers tight end Martellus Bennett plans to move on from football, for good. Maybe.

Via Zach Kruse of USA Today, Bennett has posted on Instagram a statement revealing an equivocal intent to retire.

“After conversations with my family I’m pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career,” Bennett writes. “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

By using “pretty sure,” Bennett leaves the door open to change his mind. For now, though, the balance of the season (nine games for the Packers, not eight) will be the end of the road for Bennett. The 30-year-old Bennett entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys. He also has played for the Giants and Bears.

Through seven games in 2017, Bennett has 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns. He had two catches for 17 yards last Sunday in a loss to the Saints, the first game Bennett played with Brett Hundley, not Aaron Rodgers, throwing him passes.

If Bennett indeed retires after 2017, he’ll owe the Packers $4.2 million of the $6.3 million signing bonus he received when signing a three-year deal in March.

It’s also possible (speculation alert) that Bennett is expressing an intention to retire as a way to finagle a trade to a contender that hasn’t lost its starting quarterback.