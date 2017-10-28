Mason Foster: I was being an idiot, too emotional, tweeting crazy stuff

Getty Images

Hours after Washington linebacker Mason Foster went on an early-morning tweet storm, venting his frustration at the team’s front office, Foster has simmered down.

Foster told the Washington Post that he talked with team president Bruce Allen and other team officials today and feels better about the situation.

“I was at that point where I was like, man . . . I don’t even know,” Foster said. “I was just going through it. I was in that dark place. I just felt like it could’ve been avoided to something else. That’s why when we had the conversation today, it pretty much cleared up all the gray area and everything that was going on. Pretty much, both sides was cool with it. It’s all good. But before that, I was just being too emotional, being an idiot, tweeting out crazy stuff. I do that sometimes. You do that when you get mad or depressed. Bruce was cool. We sat down and talked about it, and everything is good.”

Foster has been playing through a shoulder injury, and the team decided yesterday to shut him down and put him on injured reserve. Foster seemed to be upset about that, or perhaps about how it could affect his ability to meet incentive bonuses in his contract, but after talking to the front office he feels better about the situation.

“We pretty much just hashed it out,” Foster said. “Everybody just said how they was feeling. What did this, what did that. Sitting down face-to-face went well. We was able to telling how we were feeling and what was bothering, what was the problem. We handled that internally, and it went well.”

Foster, who becomes a free agent after the season, added that he would now like to remain with the team in 2018.