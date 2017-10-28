Paxton Lynch exits injury report for first time this season

The Broncos have said they won’t be benching quarterback Trevor Siemian. But if they were to change their mind, they’ll have Paxton Lynch available on Monday night.

Lynch fully participated in practice on Friday and Saturday, and he has had no label assigned to his availability for the Week Eight game at Kansas City. He has yet to be available to play since injuring his shoulder in the preseason.

The next question is whether Lynch or Brock Osweiler, or both, will be active for Monday night. Also, if Lynch is healthy and able to play, it’s possible that the Broncos may decide to release Osweiler and go with two quarterbacks on the roster. (Rookie Chad Kelly remains on the non-football injury list.)

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game despite not practicing all week with an ankle injury. Sanders missed the Week Seven loss to the Chargers due to the ankle injury, which he sustained in the Week Six Sunday night game against the Giants.

Also questionable are defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (hand/foot), linebacker Todd Davis (ankle), and tight end Virgil Green (shoulder).