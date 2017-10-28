Players who have been meeting with league say their patience is “wearing thin”

Getty Images

A group of 11 players who have been communicated with the league regarding the anthem controversy now have another area of concern, and they want to have a meeting over it.

“Many players have been deeply troubled by the disturbing comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair,” a letter from a coalition of players to the NFL explains, via ESPN. “It is ironic that such a quote would emerge in the midst of an ongoing struggle to highlight injustices suffered by people of color, including our nation’s deeply flawed approach to criminal justice and inhumane treatment of imprisoned people. The events that have unfolded the past several days have upset and angered many players and continues to demonstrate the lack of seriousness that some league officials are approaching our discussions. It is this lack of earnest words and actions that provoke and reinforce the continuation of our protest.”

McNair said at a recent league meeting that “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

“As long as the prevailing reality of our league includes a culture where owners feel such behavior and language is permissible, our cause will continue to be stifled and progress will remain elusive. This isn’t about being a player or a club owner — but basic human decency.

“Regardless of our views, our disappointment and our frustration, we believe dialogue remains the only path forward, though our patience is being continually disrespected and is wearing thin.”

The players propose a meeting for Monday, October 30 in Philadelphia. The meeting would be attended by Commissioner Roger Goodell, McNair, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The league has remained silent in the aftermath of the emergence of McNair’s “inmates” comment. The NFL also did not respond to a request for comment regarding the quotes that Texans left tackle Duane Brown has attributed to McNair.