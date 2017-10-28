Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

The ESPN story about the recent league meetings included an account of Bills owner Terry Pegula repeatedly referring to WR Anquan Boldin as “Antwan,” and something even more awkward than that.

Dolphins G Anthony Steen is out indefinitely after foot surgery.

Patriots LB Don’ta Hightower provided an update from the hospital following surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle.

Jets QB Josh McCown has been tormented all week by the critical interception he threw late in last Sunday’s game against Miami; “I was very sick about it,’’ McCown said. “And when you have a free thought, your mind goes straight to that play.’’

RB Alex Collins was the first Ravens player to rush for more than 100 yards in more than a year.

The Bengals offense is still searching for the deep ball.

Browns RB Duke Johnson says the lack of a veteran mentor is making it harder for rookie QB DeShone Kizer. (If only there was a veteran quarterback to whom they’re already paying more than $15 million to not play for the team.)

The Steelers are getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with only four players rushing.

Lawmakers responded to Texans owner Bob McNair’s “inmates” remark.

Said Colts coach Chuck Pagano: “We have the opportunity to write whatever we want to write. We’ve written seven chapters of this book, and we’ve got nine chapters left.” (After seven crappy chapters, most people stop reading the book.)

Could the Jaguars trade RB T.J. Yeldon?

Titans S Kevin Byard has four picks in seven games, and he has participated in all 480 defensive snaps this year.

Broncos TE Jake Butt is getting so close to playing that he can smell it.

Here’s an in-depth look at the defensive woes of the Chiefs.

The Chargers have to figure out how to stop New England’s four-headed tailback monster.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack wore a University of Buffalo T-shirt for his return to the city where he played college football.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones records the games called by Tony Romo for CBS.

Giants rookie DE Avery Moss expected to be drafted by Indy, which texted him a photo of their Super Bowl trophy and said “[w]e think you can help us bring this back.” (Did they plan to make him an offensive lineman?)

Eagles rookies are stepping up.

Washington has declined to comment on a claim by ESPN that owner Daniel Snyder wants players to be required to stand for the anthem.

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace returns to New Orleans with a team that is starting to show real signs of life.

Lions TE Eric Ebron spent his bye week becoming a father for the first time.

The Packers are hoping a healthy offensive line and an improved running attack will help make up for the loss of QB Aaron Rodgers.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen was looking forward to facing Joe Thomas this weekend.

The first one million fans at the Falcons’ new stadium have purchased more than 300,000 $2 hot dogs.

Panthers RB Cameron Artis-Payne could get more reps on Sunday as a pass blocker, in place of Christian McCaffrey.

Saints WR Brandon Coleman has become one of the red-zone favorites for QB Drew Brees.

It probably makes sense to cover Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard.

The Rams’ offense has improved dramatically under coach Sean McVay.

49ers RB Matt Breida will be playing this Sunday in the hometown of his parents.

Seahawks DL Jarran Reid cut out burgers, hot dogs, and pizza in the offseason.

Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson made a bye-week visit to his former team’s locker room and signed a bunch of leftover jerseys.