Stephen Jones assures Cole Beasley he won’t be traded

Getty Images

With the trade deadline approaching, the Cowboys have had to tell one of their offensive players that he’s not on the verge of heading to another team.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, executive V.P. of football operations Stephen Jones had to assure receiver Cole Beasley that he won’t be dealt to another team before the trade deadline of 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Jones had to address the issue with Beasley because a fake story emerged on social media regarding a potential trade to the Ravens.

Beasley has a base salary of $3.5 million this year, and he’s signed through 2018. He became potentially expendable when the Cowboys drafted Ryan Switzer.

Beasley has only 16 catches through six games in 2017, putting him on pace for 43 catches for the full season. Last year, he caught 75 passes.

He’s averaging 8.3 yards per catch. Last year, Beasley averaged 11.1 yards per reception.