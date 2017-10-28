Texans activate Duane Brown

Getty Images

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown may not be happy about owner Bob McNair’s “inmate” remark, but Brown probably is happy about this: The team has placed him on the active roster, five days after he ended a lengthy holdout.

The move likely means that Brown will play on Sunday in Seattle.

To create a space for Brown, the Texans released tackle Kendall Lamm, who started in Week One against the Jaguars and appeared in four other games this year.

Brown told PFT on Saturday morning that he considered joining receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman in their practice walkout on Friday. But Brown decided that he needed the work, given his holdout.

He returned to the team on Monday with no adjustment to his current contract, which runs through 2018. He could still be traded before Tuesday’s annual deadline.