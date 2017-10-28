Texans will meet as a team in Seattle to discuss McNair comments further

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
A day after word emerged that Texans owner Bob McNair said “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison” during last week’s ownership meeting, emotions remain raw for Texans left tackle Duane Brown.

In a phone interview with PFT, Brown said that, after sleeping on it, “I still feel the same anger, disrespect from it. Yesterday was a tough day for me, for the whole team, for the coaching staff. Just a lot of emotions that ran through our minds.”

The emotions resulted in a tense meeting with coach Bill O’Brien, during which players expressed a reluctance to participate in practice. Brown, who returned only five days ago from a lengthy holdout, emerged as the leading voice from the players’ side.

“I was the first one ready to leave, but I wanted to talk to Coach about it,” Brown said. “After talking to him I was able to stay and practice. For me personally, it’s a little bit different since I was away from the team for so long.”

Brown explained that, once he decided to stay, he didn’t try to persuade others to do the same. Eventually, only two players left: receiver DeAndre Hopkins (who according to Brown was the player most upset by the comments) and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman.

Brown said that he currently believes the players will travel to Seattle, and that they will have a team meeting once they arrive there for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

“Everyone is committed to playing tomorrow,” Brown said. “We made a pact that the game is bigger than [McNair]. It’s about us trying to win a game together and being there for each other.”

Brown said players separately were concerned about the fact that McNair didn’t address them about the situation on Friday.

“He still hasn’t been present,” Brown said. “We were hoping he would have been around yesterday to address it. His apology in a blanket statement doesn’t seem sincere.”

G.M. Rick Smith also was present at Friday’s pre-practice meeting. Per Brown, Smith expressed disagreement with McNair’s comment, but he tried to downplay it as a figure of speech. Browns isn’t ready to accept that explanation.

“The figure of speech is ‘inmates running the asylum,'” Brown said. “To use the word ‘prison,’ it makes everybody feel pretty bad.”

The underlying message also troubled Brown and his teammates.

“You don’t have any power,” he said of the message McNair was sending. “You don’t matter. A lot of us already feel that way anyway. You’re a jersey number, and we’ll replace you whenever we want. That kind of confirmed it.”

