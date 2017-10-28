Trent Richardson runs wild in the CFL

AP

Trent Richardson has arrived, in Canada.

Richardson, the former Alabama star turned Browns and Colts bust, had a huge game in the Canadian Football League on Friday night, carrying 20 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 37-12 win over the Montreal Alouettes. Richardson signed with the CFL because he wanted to show that he’s in shape and capable of playing at a high level, and he said after the game he thinks he’s done just that.

“It just pays off from hard work being in the Warehouse down in Birmingham, ” Richardson told TSN. “You know, fighting for my kids and fighting for myself.”

Richardson’s 127 yards were more than he ever had in an NFL game, and the most he’s had in any football game since he ran for 203 yards against Auburn in 2011. Saskatchewan is 3-1 since signing Richardson and has now clinched a spot in the playoffs.