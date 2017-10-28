Washington adds Orlando Franklin, Arie Kouandjio to offensive line

Getty Images

Washington’s offensive line has been plagued by injuries, so they’re calling in reinforcements.

The team announced the signing of offensive linemen Orlando Franklin and Arie Kouandjio.

Healthy linemen are hard to find in Washington: The team has ruled out two offensive linemen, Spencer Long and Ty Nsekhe, for Sunday’s game, while Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Brandon Scherff and Tyler Catalina are all listed as questionable.

Franklin started all 16 games for the Chargers last year and was previously a starter for the Broncos, but he hasn’t played this season after getting cut by the Saints in camp. Kouandjio was drafted by Washington in 2015 but was most recently on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Washington also placed linebacker Mason Foster on injured reserve and waived running back Mack Brown.