49ers lose a pair to injuries, but holding Eagles in check

AP

The 49ers opened Sunday’s game in Philadelphia without their starting right tackle and they’re down to their third-stringer in the second quarter.

Garry Gilliam got the start in place of Trent Brown, who is out with a concussion, and has been ruled out after leaving the game with a knee injury. Zane Beadles has taken over for Gilliam with the 49ers are trailing 3-0.

The 49ers have also ruled out safety Jimmie Ward due to a forearm injury. Eric Reid has remained at linebacker since Ward left while Adrian Colbert has taken over in the secondary.

The losses won’t help the 49ers’ chances of winning their first game of the year, but they’ve held the Eagles in check for the most part. Philadelphia has punted four times and kicked a field goal when a drive ran out of gas just outside the red zone in a game that’s being played in increasingly steady rain.