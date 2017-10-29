A.J. Green scores to tie up Bengals-Colts game

AP

A.J. Green scored his fourth touchdown in his past five games, with the 8-yard catch getting the Bengals back even with the Colts. The teams are tied 10-10 with 4:36 remaining in the first half.

It completed a seven-play, 91-yard drive, with Joe Mixon getting 67 of those yards on a short pass from Andy Dalton.

The Colts took the lead with 8:14 remaining until halftime when Jack Doyle caught a 13-yard touchdown from Jacoby Brissett. Quan Bray set Indianapolis up with a short field with a 20-yard punt return to the Cincinnati 48.

The Bengals have 164 yards and the Colts 127.