Andrew Luck described as “not close” to returning

Getty Images

Ten months after shoulder surgery, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck remains a long way off from playing.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Luck is “not close” to a return, won’t practice this week and has no timetable for when he might.

Luck has scheduled appointments with multiple doctors who will attempt to diagnose why it’s taking so long for his shoulder to get 100 percent healthy. Luck is experiencing pain in the shoulder and is unsure what is causing it after he appeared to be making progress toward a return.

When Luck had the surgery in January, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Luck would be ready for the start of the season. That prediction turned out to be way off. It’s beginning to look like the Colts will actually have to focus on getting Luck ready for the start of the 2018 season.