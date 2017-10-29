Arthur Blank avoids question on report about attempt to halt Goodell extension

Getty Images

As the head of the NFL’s compensation committee, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is one of the point men in negotiations about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract.

Blank has routinely expressed confidence that an extension of Goodell’s contract will get done, including comments to that effect after last week’s league meetings. That optimism was not reflected in an ESPN report on Sunday morning that suggested Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is leading a push to put a stop to the contract extension.

After Sunday’s 25-20 Falcons win over the Jets, Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB.com asked Blank about the report and whether there was an effort to halt the process. Blank’s response was not of the optimistic variety.

“The only response I have is that was a great Falcons win,” Blank said.

We’ll see if there’s any other word from owners about the topic in the days to come.