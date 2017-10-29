Arthur Blank avoids question on report about attempt to halt Goodell extension

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT
As the head of the NFL’s compensation committee, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is one of the point men in negotiations about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract.

Blank has routinely expressed confidence that an extension of Goodell’s contract will get done, including comments to that effect after last week’s league meetings. That optimism was not reflected in an ESPN report on Sunday morning that suggested Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is leading a push to put a stop to the contract extension.

After Sunday’s 25-20 Falcons win over the Jets, Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB.com asked Blank about the report and whether there was an effort to halt the process. Blank’s response was not of the optimistic variety.

“The only response I have is that was a great Falcons win,” Blank said.

We’ll see if there’s any other word from owners about the topic in the days to come.

  4. Goodell is destroying the league and all your franchises by extension. If you can’t see that then there is no help for you.

  5. All it took to put Goodell in jeopardy was the decline of ratings the past 2 seasons and suspension of Ezekiel Elliot….which is sort of hypocritical of Jerry seeing as he strongly backed Goodell when Brady was suspended but whatever. I’ll take it.

  8. Goodell should not be resigned. He has allowed the NFL to become POLITICALLY CORRECT and LIBERAL. He has allowed teams to relocate and it betrays decades old fans, destroys league intregrity and historical tradition. He’s allowed pricing to escalate in out of control. Would you watch an Alabama Packers v. San Antonio Patriots game? No, you would not. Goodell and the owners don’t get it. The league is being ruined. Sad. I’m not watching.

  10. Blank is right to duck that question. Any answer at all would be misinterpreted, read in exactly the way the questioner was already going. Fodder for someone with space to fill in a newspaper column/online blog/sportscast.

    I don’t see the “issue” of Goodell getting a totally unjustified extension as being our business at this time. It’s the business of the owners. There will be plenty of time to overreact to their making the wrong decision (if they keep him, let alone give him a raise) later.

