Bears’ Zach Miller suffers ugly injury on overturned touchdown catch

Bears tight end Zach Miller appeared to make a great catch for a touchdown today in New Orleans, and then things got ugly.

Miller’s leg bent awkwardly under him as he was reeling in the ball, and he was carted off the field. It looked like a serious injury.

And as Miller lay on the ground being attended to by the trainers, the NFL’s officiating office overturned the call and ruled that he didn’t make the catch. It was a close call, and former NFL V.P. of Officiating Dean Blandino said on the FOX broadcast that he thought Miller’s touchdown catch should not have been overturned.

The Bears settled for a field goal and they now trail 14-6. And they’re now without their starting tight end.