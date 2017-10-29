Bengals use pick-six for 24-23 win

AP

The Bengals got a pick-six from defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the fourth quarter, the difference in a 24-23 victory over the Colts.

Jacoby Brissett tried to hit tight end Jack Doyle over the middle, but Dunlap tipped the pass before catching it and returning it 16 yards for the go-ahead score. The Bengals held on, with Indianapolis going three and out and then reaching the Cincinnati 48 before Brissett’s fourth-and-four pass was incomplete with 1:18 remaining.

Dunlap also had three tackles, including one for loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Andy Dalton completed 17 of 29 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Joe Mixon, who had only 18 yards on 11 carries, caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 67-yarder. A.J. Green had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett went 25-of-39 for 233 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. Frank Gore had 16 carries for 82 yards and four catches for 19 yards, becoming the ninth player in NFL history with 17,000 career scrimmage yards. Doyle made 12 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.