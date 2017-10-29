Bills get defensive score just before halftime for 14-7 lead

AP

Their promising start didn’t last long for the Raiders.

The Bills just got a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and have a 14-7 lead over Oakland just before halftime.

Rookie linebacker Matt Milano plucked the loose ball after cornerback Leonard Johnson forced a DeAndre Washington fumble, and returned it 40 yards for a score.

The Bills lead the league in turnover differential at plus-11 this year, which has as much to do with taking care of the ball as taking it away.

Washington is going to have to bounce back, as fullback Jamize Olawale has left with a hamstring injury after scoring the first touchdown of the day, leaving them short-handed in the backfield with Marshawn Lynch suspended this week.

The Bills had tied the game on a touchdown pass to Andre Holmes against his old team.