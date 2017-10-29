Bills improve to 5-2 with another boring win

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 29, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
There’s nothing visually stimulating, or perhaps even interesting, about the Bills.

But it keeps working.

Their 34-14 win over the Raiders Sunday was impressive enough, but the fact it moved them to 5-2 underscores the progress they’ve made under first-year head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.

Their season has been defined (in the headlines at least) by trading away former high picks for sacks of beans, but they’re actually growing something there. They haven’t lost at home, and they kept pace with the Patriots in the loss column in the AFC East.

They run the ball well, they play defense, they create takeaways. When you write it that way, it’s fairly basic blueprint, but they do those things well.

LeSean McCoy finished with 151 rushing yards and a touchdown, providing the rhythm for an offense that doesn’t want to take too many chances.

Coupled with a defense that created four Raiders turnovers (five if you count a late one on downs), it was another day that was actually bordering on dominant. The Raiders gained 367 yards, but that wasn’t indicative of the work the Bills defense did.

For the Raiders, it was a lackluster effort, after they opened the game with a textbook drive. But their run game was untrustworthy in the absence of Marshawn Lynch, with just 54 yards and two fumbles.

Now they have to hang out in Florida for a week and think about their 3-5 start, before next week’s game against the Dolphins.

30 responses to “Bills improve to 5-2 with another boring win

  1. What a pathetic display by the Raiders, mistake after mistake. There’s no excuse to lose to a pretender of a team like the Bills, none.

    They don’t even have a QB.

  3. Congratulations to the Bills, it appears that their team is for real. A good HC makes a world or difference, and it looks like they’ve got a keeper in McDermott.

    The Raiders? They teased with a good performance against the Chiefs but they are a bad team this year – how the hell does a team compile ZERO interceptions over the first 8 games? I was dreading Lynch returning next week but it doesn’t really matter now if that slug comes back because the Raiders’ season is toast.

  7. Heh – I knew joe was going to have some amusing comments…

    There is actually one excuse to lose to the Bills.

    The Bills are better…

  12. The Faiders fading just like we all knew the would. Amari Cooper, after a fluke game last week, had 48 yards today. Most overrated team and player in the NFL.

  14. But Joe said the Bills were pretenders!!! Joe said the Bills wouldn’t score!! Joe said the Bills wouldn’t win more than three games. Joe says a lot of things but no one listens. Just suck baby!!! Just lose baby!!! Right Joe!?!

  17. Its time us Raider fans start to do some serious soul searching. If this season ends under .500 we will have been a losing team in 5 out of 6 years under Reggie McKenzie.

  19. joetoronto says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm
    What a pathetic display by the Raiders, mistake after mistake. There’s no excuse to lose to a pretender of a team like the Bills, none.

    They don’t even have a QB.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________
    Look at the poor loser, the poor 8 ID loser from Toronto!!!!! They have a QB that makes no mistakes, Carr does!!!!! But, but, but………….the Bills can’t score more than 20 points says the 8 ID loser, no job, no life troll from Toronto!!! Suck it up bud. No Nation, Raider Nation blows. See ya Joey…………have a great weekend.

  20. Bye bye Joe. Look for us in the playoffs. You’re done.

    If you thought that was boring then you just don’t understand football. What’s boring about pick sixes?

  24. The Bills need to win games in November. This is where they usually fall off the map in the past.
    Now we see what they’re made of.

  26. Boy, swapping their OC was a huge mistake by the Raiders this offseason. Huuugee mistake. Cost them a wasted year of football when their team was already ready to contend.

  27. I’m a Raider fan and a few weeks ago i predicted a 6-10 record. I stand by that. One win either way, 5-11 to 7-9.
    They’re not any better than that.
    Since they’re moving I don’t have to be very emotionally invested. I’m detaching.

