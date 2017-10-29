Bills improve to 5-2 with another boring win

Getty Images

There’s nothing visually stimulating, or perhaps even interesting, about the Bills.

But it keeps working.

Their 34-14 win over the Raiders Sunday was impressive enough, but the fact it moved them to 5-2 underscores the progress they’ve made under first-year head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.

Their season has been defined (in the headlines at least) by trading away former high picks for sacks of beans, but they’re actually growing something there. They haven’t lost at home, and they kept pace with the Patriots in the loss column in the AFC East.

They run the ball well, they play defense, they create takeaways. When you write it that way, it’s fairly basic blueprint, but they do those things well.

LeSean McCoy finished with 151 rushing yards and a touchdown, providing the rhythm for an offense that doesn’t want to take too many chances.

Coupled with a defense that created four Raiders turnovers (five if you count a late one on downs), it was another day that was actually bordering on dominant. The Raiders gained 367 yards, but that wasn’t indicative of the work the Bills defense did.

For the Raiders, it was a lackluster effort, after they opened the game with a textbook drive. But their run game was untrustworthy in the absence of Marshawn Lynch, with just 54 yards and two fumbles.

Now they have to hang out in Florida for a week and think about their 3-5 start, before next week’s game against the Dolphins.