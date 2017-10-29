Browns take surprising halftime lead in London

Getty Images

Could the Browns be halfway to their first victory of the season?

After the Vikings scored to take their first lead late in the second quarter, the Browns responded with perhaps DeShone Kizer‘s most impressive drive of the season. He found Ricardo Louis downfield for a 38-yard gain, then escaped the pass rush and threw a shovel pass to Isaiah Crowell, who gained another 38 yards. That set up a go-ahead touchdown that gave the Browns a 13-9 lead. Although the Browns left too much time on the clock and the Vikings were able to drive for a field goal, the Browns still lead 13-12.

The mistake-prone Browns previously made a big mistake with a huge coverage breakdown, as Vikings receiver Adam Thielen got wide open in the back of the end zone, where Case Keenum hit him for an easy touchdown pass that gave Minnesota a 9-6 lead.

Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor started yelling at safety Ibraheim Campbell as soon as the Vikings scored, so it appears the coverage breakdown was Campbell’s fault.

The Browns aren’t accustomed to protecting a lead in the second half. We’ll now see how well they do it.