Buccaneers misfiring on offense, trail 10-0 at half

AP

The Buccaneers entered the week second in the league in total offense, and first in the league in passing.

They seem to have forgotten how to move the ball, however, and trail the Panthers 10-0 at halftime.

The Bucs have been held to 108 yards in the first half, and 81 through the air (they averaged 392.8 and 312.3 through the first six games).

Quarterback Jameis Winston has been particularly off today, just 11-of-19 for 84 yards.

Of course, the Panthers have a bit to do with this.

Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers had a strip-sack in the second quarter, which was his 7.5th sack this year and his 151st in his career.

That moves him ahead of Chris Doleman into fourth on the all-time list, trailing only Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Kevin Greene.