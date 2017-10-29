Chargers argue OPI call that negated TD wasn’t OPI

AP

The Chargers were not happy with an offensive pass interference penalty that negated a second-half touchdown.

“Bull—- call,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said, via Jack Wang of the Orange County Register.

Los Angeles trailed the Patriots 18-7 when Philip Rivers hit Travis Benjamin for a 41-yard score, but the touchdown was negated by a penalty on Tyrell Williams. Officials ruled Williams picked Benjamin’s defender, but it appeared two Patriots ran into each other as Williams moved out of the way.

“I think that’s going to be one that we’re going to hear back from [the league] to say that they weren’t right,” Rivers said. “But it’s too late.”

Instead of getting within 18-14 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter, the Chargers ended up punting two snaps later.

“That was a clear-cut touchdown,” running back Melvin Gordon said.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was careful not to criticize officials but called it a “big play of the game.”

“I did not [think it was a penalty],” Lynn said. “But, you know, I have to see the tape before I make that decision. The referee called it, [and] he saw what he saw. But I know we go at that angle and then try get out the way, so that we don’t pick. That’s what we practice, and Tyrell said that’s what he did. But I don’t know; we will see. That was a big play of the game, I’ll tell you that.”