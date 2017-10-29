Chargers, Stephen Gostkowski keeping it a game in New England

AP

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed two second-half field goals of 43 yards — one wide left and one wide right — giving the Chargers a chance.

The Patriots have 361 yards, including a 300-yard passing game from Tom Brady, but they have scored only one touchdown. They got a safety by tackling Travis Benjamin in the end zone and Gostkowski made field goals of 25, 36 and 43 yards. But his misses have kept Los Angeles within striking distance.

The Chargers got a 24-yard touchdown from Philip Rivers to Benjamin with 8:30 remaining to pull within 18-13.