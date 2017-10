AP

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan has had better weeks.

After losing two front teeth in a practice collision last week, he left late in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Hogan took a hard hit from Hayes Pullard after a 3-yard catch from Tom Brady.

Both players remained down briefly, with Pullard walking off on his own.

Hogan sat on the bench briefly, working his right shoulder, before heading to the locker room.

He had five catches for 60 yards before leaving.