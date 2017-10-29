Colts get field goal on final play of first half for 13-10 lead

AP

Adam Vinatieri kicked a 33-yard field on the final play of the first half, giving the Colts a 13-10 halftime lead.

In a fairly evenly matched game, the Colts had 177 yards in the first half and the Bengals 178. The difference in the score was Colts defensive tackle Henry Anderson‘s block of a 34-yard field goal attempt by Randy Bullock.

Andy Dalton has completed 8 of 18 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Green‘s only catch was an 8-yard touchdown. Although Joe Mixon has only 16 yards on six carries, he has two catches for 83 yards, including a 67-yarder.

Jacoby Brissett has completed 14 of 22 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Jack Doyle has seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Frank Gore has seven carries for 39 yards.