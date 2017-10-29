Could the Colts trade T.Y. Hilton?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Colts currently don’t have many great players. One of them is receiver T.Y. Hilton.

With the trade deadline only two days away, Hilton’s name has emerged in league circles as a guy who could be traded. So would it happen?

As one league source with knowledge of the Hilton-Colts relationship suggested, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” But it’s believed that it will take plenty of fuel to make it burn.

Every player has a price in trade, and if someone wants to pry him away and puts enough on the table, G.M. Chris Ballard (who neither drafted nor extended Hilton) could be willing to accept significant draft assets in exchange for Hilton. But how much would a team offer for a guy who would be hard pressed (as most skill-position players are) to step into a completely new environment and contribute right away?

Then there’s the fact that Hilton, as one source explained it, doesn’t want to leave the Colts. While some may think that a trade could be sparked by Hilton’s recent criticism of the team’s offensive line, think of the message that would send to the locker room: If you complain publicly, you’ll get a one-way ticket to a new team.

Also, even though it’s seeming less and less likely that quarterback Andrew Luck will play at all in 2017, he surely will be playing in 2018. If he is, he’ll want and need to have Hilton around.

Hilton is signed through 2020, and he has a base salary of $8 million this year, $11 million next year, and $13 million in 2019. As one source explained it, Hilton wouldn’t be inclined to adjust his contract in order to facilitate a trade.

Ultimately, these are the Colts, which makes it hard to predict what they’ll do. Even though many believe Ballard will become exactly what the franchise needs from a personnel evaluation and management standpoint, it’s always possible that owner Jim Irsay will opt to meddle a little. Or a lot.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Could the Colts trade T.Y. Hilton?

  9. “While some may think that a trade could be sparked by Hilton’s recent criticism of the team’s offensive line, think of the message that would send to the locker room: If you complain publicly, you’ll get a one-way ticket to a new team.”

    So the fear would be everyone would start complaining publicly in order to get out of there?

  10. The last paragraph is really the key. Who makes these decisions? If it were a pure football decision, I think Hilton would get traded, along with his big price tag. But he’s a very popular Colt. The decision might not be Ballard’s to make. If Ballard’s job security is going to depend on winning and losing, he’ll probably want to trade him. Hilton is more of a 3rd WR. He doesn’t make any tough catches over the middle of the field, and he doesn’t want the ball at crunch time, unless it’s away from the action. He can’t fight for position because he’s too small. He gets pushed around. He falls down and runs out of bounds. If he was making $2 million a year, he’d be worth keeping. I’ve seen so many times where Andrew Luck was looking at Hilton and ready to throw him the ball at crunch time, but Hilton wouldn’t turn his head around because there was a safety in the vicinity and he didn’t want the ball. Luck ended up getting sacked.

  11. There is a great chance that he could be traded to the Patriots. T.Y. is a skilled player who can run correct routes and would probably appreciate the accuracy and precision of an elite QB like Brady. New England is well placed for another Super Bowl ring and the addition of Hilton may help to cover the cruel loss of Edelman through injury. Make it happen BB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!