Cowboys hold 14-13 halftime lead

AP

Injuries have affected both Dallas and Washington, with the Cowboys holding a 14-13 halftime lead.

Four holding calls have slowed the Cowboys offense, including one by All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who is dealing with back issues. New kicker Mike Nugent, replacing the league’s all-time most accurate kicker in Dan Bailey, who is out with a groin injury, missed a 49-yard field goal.

Washington is missing three starting offensive linemen, had linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (groin) briefly leave and had two tight ends injured. Niles Paul will not return because of a concussion, and Jordan Reed is doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

Washington, which also has a different kicker than it began the season after Dustin Hopkins injured his hip, had Nick Rose’s 36-yard field goal attempt blocked by Tyrone Crawford after a bad snap by Nick Sundberg. Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned it 86 yards to the Washington 4, setting up Ezekiel Elliott‘s second touchdown of the day.

Elliott has 67 yards on 15 carries. Dak Prescott has completed 9 of 10 passes for 105 yards.

Kirk Cousins has gone 14-for-18 for 151 yards, with Jamison Crowder catching five for 88 yards.

Taking advantage of Washington’s banged up offensive line, Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has two sacks, giving him five in three games since he returned for a suspension.