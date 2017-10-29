Cowboys kick Washington 33-19

AP

The Cowboys were missing the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, but that proved less of a loss — at least Sunday — than all of Washington’s injuries.

Washington made it a game only because of Kirk Cousins and because Dallas kept kicking field goals. Mike Nugent, who missed a 49-yarder in the first half, made kicks of 36, 48, 27 and 37 in the second half while subbing for Dan Bailey.

But it was a seven-point game when Washington got the ball back with 54 seconds remaining. Safety Byron Jones put the finishing touch on it for the Cowboys with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown with 21 seconds left, giving Dallas a 33-19 win.

It was Jones’ second career interception in 39 career games. It was the Cowboys’ first interception since Week 2, with Dallas going 191 pass attempts in between picks.

Despite missing most of his offensive line, and playing on a rain-soaked field, Cousins completed 26 of 39 passes for 263 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Washington started the game without three starting offensive linemen and its swing tackle. It lost two more during the game with T.J. Clemmings (ankle) and Shawn Lauvao (stinger) leaving.

Washington also lost two tight ends, including Jordan Reed (hamstring), among its other injuries.

Too many injuries and too much Ezekiel Elliott did in Washington, with Elliott rushing for 150 yards on a career-high 33 carries. It was his third career game with at least 150 rushing yards. He had more yards rushing than Dak Prescott did passing, as the Cowboys quarterback went 14-of-22 for 143 yards.

David Irving had two sacks for the Cowboys, and DeMarcus Lawrence continued this streak of at least one sack in every game this season. His 10.5 sacks make him the first Cowboys pass-rusher with double-digit sacks since defensive tackle Jason Hatcher in 2013.