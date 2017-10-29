Cowboys kick Washington 33-19

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
AP

The Cowboys were missing the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, but that proved less of a loss — at least Sunday — than all of Washington’s injuries.

Washington made it a game only because of Kirk Cousins and because Dallas kept kicking field goals. Mike Nugent, who missed a 49-yarder in the first half, made kicks of 36, 48, 27 and 37 in the second half while subbing for Dan Bailey.

But it was a seven-point game when Washington got the ball back with 54 seconds remaining. Safety Byron Jones put the finishing touch on it for the Cowboys with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown with 21 seconds left, giving Dallas a 33-19 win.

It was Jones’ second career interception in 39 career games. It was the Cowboys’ first interception since Week 2, with Dallas going 191 pass attempts in between picks.

Despite missing most of his offensive line, and playing on a rain-soaked field, Cousins completed 26 of 39 passes for 263 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Washington started the game without three starting offensive linemen and its swing tackle. It lost two more during the game with T.J. Clemmings (ankle) and Shawn Lauvao (stinger) leaving.

Washington also lost two tight ends, including Jordan Reed (hamstring), among its other injuries.

Too many injuries and too much Ezekiel Elliott did in Washington, with Elliott rushing for 150 yards on a career-high 33 carries. It was his third career game with at least 150 rushing yards. He had more yards rushing than Dak Prescott did passing, as the Cowboys quarterback went 14-of-22 for 143 yards.

David Irving had two sacks for the Cowboys, and DeMarcus Lawrence continued this streak of at least one sack in every game this season. His 10.5 sacks make him the first Cowboys pass-rusher with double-digit sacks since defensive tackle Jason Hatcher in 2013.

8 responses to “Cowboys kick Washington 33-19

  1. The day Jay Gruden released Robert Griffin was the day he killed the Redskins for years to come. Kirk Cousins is a complete LOSER at QB and I said it for years. He pads his stats in garbage time and chokes when the game MATTERS. Any Above Average QB with Guts has the Redskins at AT LEAST 6-2 right now. The talent on the roster is not the problem, It’s the same old timid Cousins WHO HAS NO GUTS. Quarterbacks who want 30 million a year SEIZE the team like the elites in this league no matter who is available. Cousins is not worthy of his pricetag and only a FOOL will give it to him!

  3. didnt expect anything else… just didnt like the announcers making the injury excuse for the skins. Cowboys didnt get that excuse the past 7 weeks.
    Cowboys missing Sean Lee (starting all pro stud) in TWO of there loses. Missing David Irving the first FOUR games.
    What about the ROOKIES on the outside? What about the Oline changes this year? no? We dont need excuses. It is
    what it is.
    NOW our oline (except for the penalties) is starting to jell. Having Irving back is HUGE and the rookies at cb are getting their feet wet. We will be fine. Sweep philly Control our destiny.

  4. Cowboys battled two opponents today. Washington and the refs…that pass interference at the end, you kidding me?

  7. I am not the biggest Cowboy fan being a Steeler fan. I do like Zeke Elliot
    being a Ohio State fan. I do have to say that the pass imteference call
    was a brutal call as was the hold on Smith that resulted in the TD being
    called back. Looking at the holding calls .,.it seemed one sided.
    On the pass interference I do think Brown of the Cowboys was not smart.
    On third and forever he lined up 2 yards away from the Skins receiver.
    This put Brown in a bad position which in turn caused the horrible call.
    I do agree with Belichick …penalty calls should be subject to to
    review. A call like this, which was horrible , lcould lose a franchise a
    playoff spot. That’s a lot of money to lose due to a clueless official.

    .

  8. David Irving wasn’t hurt. The Redskins have been hit way harder by injury. They had 2/5 of their offensive line. They’ve also had many loses on the defensive of the ball. That said good win by the cowboys, but having multiple drug suspensions and questionable characters on your team isn’t the same as injuries. Just for the record I hate both teams.

