Cowboys take lead after blocking Washington FG

AP

Washington was in control of Sunday’s game, lining up for a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have given it a 16-7 lead. But, with a slick football on a rain-soaked day, Nick Sundberg had a bad snap and Nick Rose’s kick was blocked by Tyrone Crawford.

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick picked up the loose ball and ran 86 yards before being tackled by Morgan Moses at the Washington 4. Washington holder Tress Way also was penalized for a low block.

Two plays later, Ezekiel Elliott scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run and the Cowboys had a 14-13 lead.