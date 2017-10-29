David Johnson still has a cast on his wrist

Getty Images

The Cardinals lost workhorse running back David Johnson to a wrist injury in Week One. It’s now Week Eight, and it looks like he’ll still be out, for a while.

“I hope I do get back, but I really don’t know,” Johnson recently told Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports. “The wrist is a complicated limb and it’s tough to say, just because I still have this cast on. I haven’t even started rehab so I don’t know yet.”

The Cardinals eventually replaced Johnson with Adrian Peterson, and the 2-4 team arguably would be wise to save Johnson for next year instead of rushing him back this year — especially with hopes quickly fading for a playoff berth, thanks to the broken arm suffered last week by quarterback Carson Palmer.