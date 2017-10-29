DeAndre Hopkins refuses to answer questions about McNair controversy

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins left the facility and skipped practice on Friday after owner Bob McNair’s “inmates running the prison” comments came to light. On Sunday, Hopkins had a phenomenal game against Seattle. After the game, he declined to talk about the McNair situation.

In response to every question about what had transpired regarding McNair’s comments, Hopkins said “Seattle played a great game” or words to that effect.

Rookie running back D'Onta Foreman also left the facility on Friday. He was more willing to discuss the situation after Sunday’s game.

“I’m still upset,” Foreman said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I feel like some things shouldn’t be said.”

Foreman added that the comment hurt Foreman and his family, and that he felt like he had to stand up and take action.

