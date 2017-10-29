Deshaun Watson sets record with 19 passing TDs in first seven games

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s final throw of Sunday’s game was intercepted by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, but there were plenty that found their mark before that point.

Watson was 19-of-30 for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-38 loss and now has 19 passing touchdowns on the year. That’s the most of any player in the first seven games of his NFL career, per NFL research. Kurt Warner’s 18 touchdowns were the previous record.

Watson, who threw two other interceptions on Sunday, is also the first rookie with four straight games of three or more passing touchdowns and the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in the same game.

Two of those touchdowns went to Will Fuller, who now has seven touchdowns in the last four games. His seventh touchdown was just his 11th catch of the season, which is the fastest any player has reached seven receiving touchdowns since 1991.

If he keeps rolling like this, Watson’s going to pick up more records and firsts before the year is out. Some wins would be helpful as well as Sunday’s loss leaves Houston at 3-4 on the year.