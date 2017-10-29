Dontrelle Inman not playing for Bears Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman said on Thursday that he hoped to play for the Bears this weekend despite just getting to Chicago after being acquired in a trade with the Chargers.

Inman will have to wait for his first action with his new team. The Bears left him on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The Bears are off next weekend, so Inman’s first game with the team will likely come against the Packers in Week 10.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton is also out of the lineup for Chicago. He was listed as doubtful with a groin injury and has not played since Week Five.

Kendall Wright, Tre McBride, Tanner Gentry and Josh Bellamy are the active receivers for the Bears. Gentry was the only wideout to catch a pass in last week’s 17-3 win over the Panthers and the Bears threw the ball just seven times overall.