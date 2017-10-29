Doug Pederson says it’s on him to ensure Eagles avoid a letdown

Getty Images

With the 6-1 Eagles hosting the 0-7 49ers, the best team (currently) in football is facing one of the worst. And in a league where the “any given Sunday” has become cliché because it’s true, the 49ers could, in theory, win today.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows that, if his team is going to avoid being upset, it’s up to him.

“The biggest thing is the let down, the complacency,” Pederson said on Friday’s PFT Live, “and it’s my job to make sure that the guys stay focused. It’s not that you have to have harder practices or longer meeting times or be in full pads all the time, it’s not about that. It’s just about just remembering what got us to 6-1 and the hard work, the preparation, the way we practiced during the week, the way the guys prepared, doing the little things and holding players and coaches accountable.

“When you have a couple wins and there’s a little bit of success, things tend to slide and they get overlooked and winning can overlook a lot of things, so it’s my job and my position to make sure that we stay focused that way and make sure that we’re crossing every ‘t’ and dotting every ‘i’ and just doing the things that got us to 6-1. I don’t think there’s anything other than that. You just take care of ourself, take care of our business and hopefully that’s good enough on Sundays.”

It’s been good enough for the Eagles all but one other time this year. For the 49ers, who have been competitive in most weeks, it hasn’t been good enough, yet.