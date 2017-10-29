Duane Brown: Meeting with McNair “didn’t go too well”

When last we heard from Texans tackle Duane Brown, it happened before owner Bob McNair met with the team for the first time after his “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison” comments came to light. Brown wasn’t happy then, and he doesn’t seem to be happy now.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown told reporters after Sunday’s game in Seattle that the meeting with McNair “didn’t go too well.” That’s to be expected, if McNair told players that he wasn’t referring to them but to the league office when he used the term “inmates.”

If the comment was never meant for the players, why did McNair even apologize? He should have simply said, “I wasn’t talking about the players, period.”

Brown also reiterated that he wasn’t surprised by the remarks. During a Saturday conversation with PFT, Brown provided his reasoning.

Again, the Texans may dismiss Brown’s words by claiming that he has an axe to grind. But he was silent throughout his lengthy holdout (which ended on Monday), and he didn’t react to McNair’s unforced error as strongly as other teammates did, actually walking out of the facility and boycotting practice on Friday.

  4. Brown thought was McNair said was racist and it wasn’t. It’s much more difficult to explain, apologize, etc. when the other person has a strong, wrong opinion about what you said.

  10. I wonder, if McNair got the saying right and said “asylum” instead of “prison,” would this have been such a big deal.

  11. Brown saying the meeting with McNair didn’t go well is a sign the meeting was nothing more than an episode of SJW vs Logic. The players not standing during the Anthem today ultimately proved McNair’s point that the inmates ARE running the asylum.

  14. Does anyone know any statistics on emotional movements born on false narratives and their success rate? The idiocy at the forefront of this whole situation has gone from light speed to ludicrous speed. It’s out of control. And if the thumbs up to thumbs down ratio on every post related to this has any semblance to a scientific poll, I would have to say a majority of the ticket buying fans are fed up with it.

    So the original comment could have been “The monkeys at the league office are running the zoo” and no feelings would have been hurt!

    Referring to anyone as “monkeys” would have probably resulted in a riot. Just sayin’…..

  17. If you associate inmate with a man skin color you are the racist. Inmate refers to no color or kind. Once you assume he means black men you become the racist.

  20. “…why did McNair even apologize?”

    Why does ANYBODY apologize?
    The rabid rights and lefts of the world are insatiable.

  22. Proud of the Texans. Racial inequality and injustice must be eliminated. McNair sounded like a plantation owner. It’s sad to see the ignorance of so many people in this comment section, but I don’t blame you for your ignorance. The only injustice most of you have ever seen is not getting your 4th Coca Cola filled up in time at the neighborhood Applebees.

  23. This only happens in the “ultra sensitive,” “no one is allowed to be offended for any reason” world that we live in today… It’s a VERY COMMON PHRASE. Lighten up Francis. It’s a saying. You’re making millions of $$$ playing football! Be thankful. Be humble.

    And people are questioning why ratings are going down in the NFL.

  24. SQWs (status quo warriors) hate science, evolution, progress, peaceful protests, and the truth.

