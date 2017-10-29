Duane Brown: Meeting with McNair “didn’t go too well”

Getty Images

When last we heard from Texans tackle Duane Brown, it happened before owner Bob McNair met with the team for the first time after his “[w]e can’t have the inmates running the prison” comments came to light. Brown wasn’t happy then, and he doesn’t seem to be happy now.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown told reporters after Sunday’s game in Seattle that the meeting with McNair “didn’t go too well.” That’s to be expected, if McNair told players that he wasn’t referring to them but to the league office when he used the term “inmates.”

If the comment was never meant for the players, why did McNair even apologize? He should have simply said, “I wasn’t talking about the players, period.”

Brown also reiterated that he wasn’t surprised by the remarks. During a Saturday conversation with PFT, Brown provided his reasoning.

Again, the Texans may dismiss Brown’s words by claiming that he has an axe to grind. But he was silent throughout his lengthy holdout (which ended on Monday), and he didn’t react to McNair’s unforced error as strongly as other teammates did, actually walking out of the facility and boycotting practice on Friday.