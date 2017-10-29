Eagles roll to 7-1 by beating 49ers 33-10

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
AP

The Eagles entered Week Eight as the NFL’s only team with one loss and they’ll be the only team with one loss when Week Nine gets underway as well.

It took a little while for things to get rolling on a rainy day in Philadelphia, but the Eagles put things together in plenty of time to win for the seventh time this season. Carson Wentz threw two touchdowns, the defense overwhelmed 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and the Eagles cruised to a 33-10 win.

Wentz threw an interception that led to the lone 49ers touchdown in the third quarter, but he made sure any comeback hopes remained far-fetched when he hooked up with Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yard touchdown on the next drive to move Philly’s lead back to 20 points. It would grow even larger when LeGarrette Blount scored early in the fourth quarter and there wasn’t much to do other than make sure everyone made it through the rest of the game healthy at that point.

The two touchdowns ended a three-game streak with at least three touchdowns, but everyone with the Eagles will take a day that ends with Nick Foles running out the clock in a blowout. Their chances of keeping their six-game winning streak going will look good as long as their defense performs as it did on Sunday. They hit Beathard often, sacked him four times and intercepted him twice to make for a rough outing for the 49ers offense.

They’ll try to do the same against the Broncos next week when they’ll have the chance to go to their bye week with an 8-1 record and firm control of their playoff destiny.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Eagles roll to 7-1 by beating 49ers 33-10

  6. chiefsfolife says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    Eagles schedule is a cakewalk. They’ve played one good team all year and lost.
    ______________________________________________

    Yeah nothing like 4 of the first 5 on the road, what a treat

  8. Chiefsfolife, u guys lost to the raiders n barely beat the skins. And you guys also have 2 losses. Chiefs better not lay another egg when they play dallas soon.

  9. As long as Jed doesn’t care about winning, maybe he should sign Kaepernick to a veteran minimum contract.

    It would be the first positive thing he’d have done for the NFL.

  10. And eagles-chiefs was in kc. I dont think chiefs win in philly, but its all good. Eagles are still winning the games that are on their schedule. Power rankings arent what get you into the playoffs, you’re record is. And right now the eagles are tops in the league.

  11. All we hear is iggles got the best qb in the league got the best team in the league got the best record in the league we’ll go win a Super Bowl and if you don’t it will be a complete and utter disaster

  13. Redskins: meh
    Chiefs: very good
    Giants: a little less than meh
    Chargers: meh
    Cardinals: a lot less than meh
    Panthers: good
    Redskins: a little more than meh
    9ers: pretty stinkin bad.

    On the surface, yeah, it doesn’t look too impressive, does it?

    But they played the Chiefs tough, they really took it to the Panthers, won tight games against the Chargers and Giants, and have won convincingly against everyone else.

    So I’d say that even with the crappy schedule thus far, I’m pretty impressed with the way they’re handling their business. I’m not ready to sell them short based on the schedule. They seem legit to me.

  14. mm556 I guess iggle yackers can’t add it would be 3 of first 5 on the road ,,,,,ohhhhh the horror

  15. I didn’t think Wentz was that good coming out of the draft. I was wrong.I guess I knew that all along, especially after his first career start, which of course was against the Browns. I now realize my opinion was the wishful thinking of a burned out Browns fan who also thought all those other Future Hall of Famers the Browns passed on were no good. Go Eagles, or more appropriately, Go Wentz. I hope you and all the other QBs the Browns passed on continue the beat down of the Browns, at least until it causes them to wake up and clean house.

  22. You can tell iggle yackers are getting uncomfortable with the success they think the regular season is the prize and when you mention go win a super bowl they run to the nearest corner and pull a blanket over their heads lololololol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!