Eagles roll to 7-1 by beating 49ers 33-10

AP

The Eagles entered Week Eight as the NFL’s only team with one loss and they’ll be the only team with one loss when Week Nine gets underway as well.

It took a little while for things to get rolling on a rainy day in Philadelphia, but the Eagles put things together in plenty of time to win for the seventh time this season. Carson Wentz threw two touchdowns, the defense overwhelmed 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and the Eagles cruised to a 33-10 win.

Wentz threw an interception that led to the lone 49ers touchdown in the third quarter, but he made sure any comeback hopes remained far-fetched when he hooked up with Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yard touchdown on the next drive to move Philly’s lead back to 20 points. It would grow even larger when LeGarrette Blount scored early in the fourth quarter and there wasn’t much to do other than make sure everyone made it through the rest of the game healthy at that point.

The two touchdowns ended a three-game streak with at least three touchdowns, but everyone with the Eagles will take a day that ends with Nick Foles running out the clock in a blowout. Their chances of keeping their six-game winning streak going will look good as long as their defense performs as it did on Sunday. They hit Beathard often, sacked him four times and intercepted him twice to make for a rough outing for the 49ers offense.

They’ll try to do the same against the Broncos next week when they’ll have the chance to go to their bye week with an 8-1 record and firm control of their playoff destiny.