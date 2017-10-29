Eagles score on both sides of the ball to grab 17-0 lead

AP

The 49ers spent most of the first half hanging with the Eagles as their pass rush battered Carson Wentz.

All that changed in the final two minutes of the half. Wentz hit Zach Ertz for a one-yard touchdown on the first play after the two minute warning for a touchdown and cornerback Jaylen Mills picked off a C.J. Beathard pass that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown 31 seconds later. That was enough to put them up 17-0 when the halftime whistle finally blew.

The Mills touchdown was doubly painful for the 49ers as left tackle Joe Staley went down during the return. He was spotted on the sideline with blood coming from a cut on his face. Erik Magnuson took over at left tackle as the clock ran down in the second quarter and the 49ers are already without right tackles Trent Brown and Garry Gilliam.

Ertz’s touchdown was set up by the one big mistake made by the 49ers defense in the first half. Safety Dontae Johnson tugged on Torrey Smith‘s jersey in the end zone to draw a pass interference flag. The 49ers sacked Wentz three times and hit him on several other rushes with new left tackle Halipoulivaati Vaitai getting beaten for one of the sacks.

The 49ers offense hasn’t had anywhere close to the same kind of success. Beathard has been picked twice and the Eagles pass rush has picked up three sacks of its own to keep the 49ers from finding their footing on a rainy afternoon in Philadelphia.