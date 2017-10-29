Earl Thomas has a hamstring injury

Getty Images

Seattle’s win over Houston on Sunday possibly came with a price. Safety Earl Thomas suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game.

“They didn’t let me [re-enter the game],” Thomas told reporters after the win. “I tried to go and the coaches just didn’t let me.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Thomas is getting the injury evaluated. The hope is that he won’t miss any time.

On one hand, hamstrings need rest to heal. On the other hand, Thomas has a history of playing through anything and everything, with the exception of a broken leg.

Seattle hosts Washington in seven days. Four days later, the Seahawks face the Cardinals in Arizona.