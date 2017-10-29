Earl Thomas takes interception 78 yards to tie game in first quarter

Getty Images

The Texans offense got off to a quick start in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle and they were on the verge of taking a double-digit lead before five minutes passed when Earl Thomas decided to do something about it.

Thomas stepped in front of a Deshaun Watson third-down pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown. The Seahawks safety wasn’t close to being touched after picking off a throw intended for DeAndre Hopkins and the score is tied at seven as a result of his efforts.

Watson got the Texans on the board first when he hit Will Fuller for a 59-yard touchdown pass to cap a five-play touchdown drive to open the game. The defense forced a quick Seattle punt and a 27-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins had the Texans moving again before Thomas swung the scales in the Seahawks’ favor.