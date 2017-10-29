Ezekiel Elliott loses fumble, scores touchdown

AP

Ezekiel Elliott has a court date this week to determine his future after today. First things first, though, he played a part in the first 10 points in Sunday’s game in Washington.

Elliott fumbled on a hit by defensive end Matt Ioannidis on the first play from scrimmage. Josh Norman recovered for Washington.

Washington gained 9 yards to the Dallas 20, where on fourth and one, Nick Rose kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Elliott, though, made up for his turnover, with two carries for 21 yards on the next possession, including a 13-yard touchdown run and 7-3 lead.

Dak Prescott began 3-for-3 for 59 yards, with Terrance Williams catching one for 25, Geoff Swaim one for 18 and Jason Witten one for 16.

Washington, though, answered with Rob Kelley‘s 1-yard touchdown run. It was a seven-play, 75-yard drive, with Jamison Crowder catching a 41-yard pass from Kirk Cousins and Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson getting a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Wilson likely will earn a fine for a shot to Cousins’ head.