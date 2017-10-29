Falcons lose two fumbles on botched snaps in first quarter

AP

The Falcons were in a fog last Sunday and they are in pouring rain this Sunday.

It’s caused some issues for their offense. Center Alex Mack and quarterback Matt Ryan had two snaps go awry during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and the ball wound up in Jets hands both times. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins recovered the first botch in Falcons territory, but the Jets didn’t get any points when kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed a 46-yard field goal.

Safety Jamal Adams recovered the second fumble at the Falcons’ 20-yard-line, but left tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for holding on the first offensive play of the drive. They settled for a 43-yard field goal and Catanzaro made it to give the Jets a 10-7 lead.

The lone Falcons drive of the quarter that didn’t feature a fumble was more fruitful. Ryan hit tight ends Levine Toilolo and Austin Hooper for big gains before Hooper caught a one-yard touchdown pass that tied the score before the second turnover.