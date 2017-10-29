Falcons take lead on Mohamed Sanu touchdown catch

AP

The Jets have scored touchdowns on their first possessions the last three times they’ve taken the field, but they haven’t been able to hold onto the leads the last two weeks.

They’ve given up another one at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but they have time to try to get it back. Matt Ryan scrambled free long enough to find Mohamed Sanu for a five-yard touchdown catch with just over 12 minutes left to play. The Falcons lead 22-17 because their two-point try fell apart on their fourth bad snap on a very wet day in New Jersey.

The Falcons score was set up by a 52-yard run by Tevin Coleman and Atlanta’s field goal earlier in the half came after a 53-yard pass to Julio Jones. Those big plays were not coming in the first half for the Falcons, but they’ve got them in position to end a three-game losing streak.

The Jets’ lone scoring opportunity of the second half sputtered when Grady Jarrett sacked Josh McCown on a third down to force a 48-yard field goal. Chandler Catanzaro missed for the second time on the day, leaving the Jets with work to do if they’re going to avoid a three-game losing streak of their own.