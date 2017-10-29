If Calvin Johnson wants to play for a new team, all he has to do is show up in Detroit

Getty Images

The report that multiple teams have contacted the Lions about trading for the rights of retired receiver Calvin Johnson seems like it’s not going to lead to Johnson returning, primarily because there’s no indication that he wants to return. If he does, and if he doesn’t want the Lions to pick his next destination, via trade, Johnson needs to do one thing: Show up.

If he’d unretire and report to the Lions, Johnson’s $16 million base salary (prorated) would instantly land on the books and, more importantly, hit the salary cap. This would force the Lions to move quickly, unless they’re prepared to pay him more than $940,000 per week.

If they’d cut him, Johnson be free to sign with any other team. If they cut him after the trade deadline, he’d first have to clear waivers. (And anyone who claims him would have to be willing to pay him $941,000, which makes someone claiming him on waivers not likely.)

It’s unclear when the phone calls about a possible Johnson unretirement-and-trade came. Chances are it happened a while ago, and that the report is nothing more than a Sunday-before-the-dealine headline grabber, possibly aimed at helping the Lions generate a last-minute deal that would allow them to get value for a guy who otherwise will never play for them again.