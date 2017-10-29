It’s official: Washington without three starting offensive linemen

Getty Images

Washington made it official with its inactive list, making three starting offensive linemen inactive.

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee/back) and center Spencer Long (knee/knee) won’t play. Swing tackle Ty Nsekhe remains out with a core muscle injury.

Two rookies will make their first career starts for Washington, with Chase Roullier taking over for Long at center and Tyler Catalina filling in for Scherff. Catalina was questionable with a concussion but has cleared protocol.

Right tackle Morgan Moses also was questionable after spraining both ankles Monday night, but he will start.

T.J. Clemmings will start at left tackle.

Washington’s other inactives are cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee), receiver Brian Quick and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

Cornerback Josh Norman (rib) will play.

The Cowboys’ inactives are kicker Dan Bailey (groin), running back Darren McFadden, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), linebacker Justin Durant (groin), linebacker Justin March-Lillard, offensive tackle Byron Bell and tight end Blake Jarwin.

Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) will play.