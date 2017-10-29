Jed York emerges as potentially key figure in Kaepernick collusion case

Getty Images

Texans owner Bob McNair has made himself the first witness to be questioned under oath in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case due to McNair’s private (or so he thought) “inmates running the prison” remark from the recent ownership meetings. Another owner who made a more public comment at those meetings also will be on the dance card.

Lawyer Mark Geragos, appearing on the PFT PM podcast, addressed his interest in talking to 49ers CEO Jed York. As Geragos explains it, York’s position that the owners “need to be above petty attacks” from the likes of President Trump constitutes evidence that, previously, the owners weren’t — and that, previously, they were collectively shying away from Kaepernick due to fear of an angry tweet from President Trump.

That fear of an angry tweet from Trump was mentioned by Trump back on March 20, at a post-inauguration campaign rally in Kentucky.

“[I]t was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” he said, opting as he often does for the third person. “Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that. I said if I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of the Kentucky. Because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

While Geragos believes that he’ll eventually find a smoking gun that proves collusion, the search for it will come within the confines of a broader effort to harvest circumstantial shreds and shards of evidence that can be pieced together to prove that collusion happened. York’s remark becomes one of those shreds/shards.

Here’s a shred/shard of evidence that Geragos surely will use, given that he mentioned it during the PFT PM podcast: The day before President Trump made his “nasty tweet” comment in Kentucky, he was spending time with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. While that fact standing alone doesn’t say much because of their pre-existing friendship, Geragos clearly plans to explore what Kraft and Trump may have discussed regarding Kaepernick, even if the Patriots were among the teams that clearly had no need for him.

