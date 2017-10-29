Jerick McKinnon’s big day helps Vikings take lead

Getty Images

Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon is having a big day in London.

McKinnon has six catches for 72 yards, plus a running touchdown and two-point conversion, and the Vikings have taken a 23-16 lead over the Browns.

The Vikings’ touchdown drive was aided by a great catch by Adam Thielen — which might not have been a catch. Thielen was bobbling the ball as he went to the ground near the sideline, and the Vikings hurried to the line to keep the Browns from challenging. CBS did not show a conclusive replay angle, nor did the CBS announcers mention it.

The Browns have played perhaps their best all-around game today and have been competitive with the Vikings through three quarters. But they’ll need to be better than just competitive to pull out a fourth-quarter comeback win.