Jerick McKinnon’s big day helps Vikings take lead

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 29, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon is having a big day in London.

McKinnon has six catches for 72 yards, plus a running touchdown and two-point conversion, and the Vikings have taken a 23-16 lead over the Browns.

The Vikings’ touchdown drive was aided by a great catch by Adam Thielen — which might not have been a catch. Thielen was bobbling the ball as he went to the ground near the sideline, and the Vikings hurried to the line to keep the Browns from challenging. CBS did not show a conclusive replay angle, nor did the CBS announcers mention it.

The Browns have played perhaps their best all-around game today and have been competitive with the Vikings through three quarters. But they’ll need to be better than just competitive to pull out a fourth-quarter comeback win.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Jerick McKinnon’s big day helps Vikings take lead

  3. 9 wins, 30 losses in 39 career games as a Head Coach, anyone no why this Jackson hasn’t been fired and better yet why is he a Head coach in the National Football League???? do you think it’s because he’s…..well never mind.

  5. I’m sure the Vikes fans will be all pumped about this. One word: Cleveland. If you can’t win the division this year (a consolation win with Rodgers out) that’d be pretty sad.

  6. Actually, it’s the refs having a big day helping the Vikings. Apparently they can get away with pass interference in the end zone, while the Browns can’t.

  7. cribbage12 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:56 am
    MN players are so good at those silly celebrations. They must practice those a lot. They’re so manly (like the duck duck goose).

    There’s a job at the league office just screaming your name.

    Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:00 am
    VIkes are who we thought they were.

    What, 6-2? You’re right.

    tokyosandblaster says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:02 am
    These look like two evenly matched teams.

    Don’t you have a QB situation to worry about for the first time in 25 years? Oh right, it’s your bye week.

  9. dmca12 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    I’m sure the Vikes fans will be all pumped about this. One word: Cleveland. If you can’t win the division this year (a consolation win with Rodgers out) that’d be pretty sad.
    ————-
    I warned all of you about this.
    The entire NFL season will be called an asterisk by packer fans and some media people because the preseason Super Bowl champions didn’t have their QB.

    Sniff sniff

  12. browns gave the vikes a game thru 3 qtrs. i really think they have a chance to beat the packers. because everyone knows the vikings are so much better than the packers

  13. Bob806 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    Actually, it’s the refs having a big day helping the Vikings. Apparently they can get away with pass interference in the end zone, while the Browns can’t.
    ————-
    While the Vikings have gotten the calls today, this is nothing compared to the pass interference plays, Hail Marys, and ref do overs given to queen Aaron.

  15. dmca12 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I’m sure the Vikes fans will be all pumped about this. One word: Cleveland. If you can’t win the division this year (a consolation win with Rodgers out) that’d be pretty sad.

    __________________________________

    After we beat the Saints to open the season, I remember a bunch of Packer fans saying, “Yeah, it’s just the Saints.” How did Green Bay do against “just the Saints?”

  17. It does not hurt that Deshone Kizer does not have a single competent NFL WR on the field with him…..watching this team for the first time today and I can’t believe how many drops they’ve had…..and there are just no WR’s getting open (separation).

  20. Hey cribbage…

    If you want to talk about silly celebrations, the Lambeau Grope is about as silly as it gets.

    Jumping into the stands so overweight fans can grope you is just plain wrong.

  21. Vikings.. a complete team. I like Keenum, he’s a baller. He takes a hit and doesn’t feel threatened, he’s a real man.

  22. And I called it. All pumped and chest thumping for beating Cleveland. But I guess when you’ve not won anything of substance recently you take what you can get. Stock up now on your consolation division shirts.

  24. cribbage12 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:56 am
    MN players are so good at those silly celebrations. They must practice those a lot. They’re so manly (like the duck duck goose).

    ………………………….

    Yeah, because jumping into the stands and hugging a bunch of dudes is really masculine….enjoy your early start to the offseason…

  25. packerpoet

    The Vikings backup QB has more wins this season than the Packers do.

    Let that sink in…🤔

  28. dmca

    May I remind you that the Vikings have won three of the last four against your darling little Packer team.

    The Packers are of little import to anyone again.

  29. Sorry GTO. The Lambeau Leap is revered in WI, emulated in both the NFL and college stadiums around the country and appreciates for what it is by football fans everywhere.

    Sitting down and playing duck duck goose is childish, not becoming of an NFL team (except yours), not cute, not funny and so much more.

    And don’t tell me you didn’t cringe when you saw it and wanted to go hide in your closet.

  30. 6-2… not bad. Browns, it was a good 3 quarters. You guys did get hosed on couple calls. You Brown fans are a tough bunch. Lots of class. Things have to get better.

  31. dmca12 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:27 pm
    And I called it. All pumped and chest thumping for beating Cleveland. But I guess when you’ve not won anything of substance recently you take what you can get. Stock up now on your consolation division shirts.
    —————
    You called it…..NOT
    Not 1 Viking poster bragging about beating the Browns other than it was done by our BACK UP QB.

    Sorry you can’t win without your diva QB….
    Sniff sniff

  35. Minnesota fans, get over your unhealthy obsession with Wisconsin.

    Wisconsin fans, get lost, this game had nothing to do with you.

    Both fan bases look pathetic! Makes me realize why both states are nothing but worthless fly-over country. lol

  36. I have to say, playing Green Bay and their refs twice a year is really paying dividends for when the Vikings find themselves getting hosed by the officials. Cleveland got away with so much, especially in the first half, but the Vikings just kept chugging along.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!