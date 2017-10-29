Jerry Jones had a much better chance to derail Goodell extension in May

Getty Images

It’s unclear what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones currently hopes to do when it comes to the contract extension that, barring the unlikely, will be given to Commissioner Roger Goodell. But if Jones hopes to block the extension, it would have been much easier for him to do it in May.

That’s when, per a league source, owners voted 32-0 to authorize the Compensation Committee to enter into a new contract with Goodell. Jones, given the 32-0 vote, approved the measure. And if Jones wanted to oppose the vote in May, he would have needed only eight other owners to agree with him in order to block it.

Now that the Compensation Committee has received the authorization to do the deal, Jones would need 24 owners to block a new contract. Although the passage of time, and the lingering nature of significant problems like the anthem controversy, could get other owners to conclude that it’s time for a change, it’s a long way to get to 24.

It’s also possible that Jones, who has become an ad hoc member of the Compensation Committee, isn’t hoping to kill the deal from the league’s side of the equation but from Goodell’s, by driving such a hard bargain that Goodell eventually walks from whatever the final offer is.

However it plays out, and it remains likely a deal will be done, the ongoing delay coupled with the rancor arising from unresolved issues that seem to be getting worse instead of better could make things very interesting, unless the contract extension gets buttoned up very quickly.