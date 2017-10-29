Jerry Jones’ “ranking owner” claim rankles other owners

Getty Images

The excellent, in-depth, and entirely accurate story from Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.com regarding the events that transpired at recent ownership meetings included a comment from one Texas owner that created plenty of external problems. Another comment from the other Texas owner HAS created some internal problems.

“I’m the ranking owner here,” Jones said when, after remaining largely quiet on the first day of the meetings, decided to dominate the discussion on the second day.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones would utter that phrase or a variation of it at least three other times during the day, rubbing plenty of his colleagues the wrong way. And it’s just the most recent example of Jones giving other owners reason to be frustrated about his habit of flexing his muscles when meeting with his peers.

As the source put it, people like Giants co-owner John Mara, Steelers owner Art Rooney, Colts owner Jim Irsay, Bengals owner Mike Brown, Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, and Chargers owner Dean Spanos have been sitting in the room longer than Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989. Moreover, there’s no such thing — and has never been such a thing — as a “ranking owner” in the NFL.

While some owners are regarded as more powerful or relevant than others, the league has never acknowledged one owner as being more powerful and relevant than the rest. Jones now seems to be trying to give himself that label, even if no other owner agrees with that assessment.