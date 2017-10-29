Jets dodge raindrops, take 17-13 halftime lead

AP

The Jets scored a touchdown on their first possession of Sunday’s game against the Falcons and they scored another one on their final possession of the first half, which was enough to send them to the locker room with a 17-13 lead in a driving rain at the Meadowlands.

Josh McCown threw both touchdowns, bumping him up to 12 for the season and leaving him one away of tying his single-season high halfway through his first year with the Jets. That speaks to the modest expectations that the Jets offense took into the season as well as how often the Jets have been able to exceed them through the first eight games.

The first half would fit into that description as McCown is 12-of-16 for 115 yards and moved the ball well on both of the touchdown drives. They could have a better lead if they did more with a pair of fumble recoveries following bad snaps by Atlanta, but they’ve been able to keep the Falcons offense from catching fire and Muhammad Wilkerson came up with his long-awaited first sack of the year to force a late Atlanta field goal.

The Jets haven’t been able to hold early leads the last two weeks in losses to the Patriots and Dolphins. The Falcons have lost three straight to AFC East opponents, so one streak will be ending after 30 more minutes of play.