Jets score quick touchdown to take lead over Falcons

Getty Images

It’s raining steadily at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but the weather didn’t keep the Jets from taking off.

They drove 75 yards for a touchdown in 4:27 to open their game against the Falcons. The final play of the drive was a 20-yard strike from Josh McCown to a wide-open Eric Tomlinson for the first touchdown of Tomlinson’s career.

McCown was 4-of-4 for 36 yards overall on the drive. The Jets also picked up 20 yards when Falcons safety Ricardo Allen interfered with Robby Anderson on a deep shot down the sideline.

Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley went to the sideline during the drive and was getting looked at by the medical staff when Tomlinson scored. It does not look like he’s ruled out for the day, although it remains to be seen if he’ll be effective.

It’s the third straight week that the Jets have opened the game with a touchdown. They haven’t been able to navigate their way to a win the first two times, however.

UPDATE 1:34 p.m. ET: Beasley returned to the game and the Falcons tied it up with an Austin Hooper touchdown catch after Chandler Catanzaro missed a 46-yard field goal for the Jets.