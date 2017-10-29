Joe Staley out for rest of day with an eye injury

Getty Images

The 49ers lost left tackle Joe Staley to an injury suffered while Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was returning an interception 37 yards for a touchdown.

Staley ran into Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox while trying to chase down Mills and went to the sideline with a large gash under his right eye. Pam Oliver of FOX Sports reported at the start of the third quarter that Staley was getting stitches in the locker room and the 49ers offically ruled him out with what they’re calling an eye injury a bit later in the quarter.

The 49ers opened the day without starting right tackle Trent Brown and his replacement Garry Gilliam left with a knee injury in the first half. Zane Beadles is at right tackle and Erik Magnuson is in for Staley at left tackle for a 49ers offense that’s had no luck moving the ball on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles haven’t fared too much better, but got a 51-yard Jake Elliott field goal in the third quarter to extend their lead to 20-0. It was Elliott’s fifth field goal of at least 50 yards on the year, which is an Eagles record for a rookie who started the year on the Bengals practice squad.